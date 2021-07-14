Kleros 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.51 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $61.92 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

