Kleros Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Kleros has a market cap of $61.92 million and $1.51 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00252107 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.