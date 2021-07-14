Knoll Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,600 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Corning comprises approximately 0.8% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,646,400.00. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 358,328 shares valued at $16,909,516. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 77,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,671. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

