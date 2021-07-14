Knoll Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.7% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. 178,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

