Knoll Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.52. The company had a trading volume of 281,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,236. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $242.48. The stock has a market cap of $478.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

