Knoll Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Angion Biomedica comprises about 0.7% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Knoll Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Angion Biomedica at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,001,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $15,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $11,113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $5,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $3,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ ANGN traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

