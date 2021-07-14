Knoll Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Altria Group accounts for about 0.8% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 125,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,343. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.