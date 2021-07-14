Knoll Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Arista Networks makes up about 0.7% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

In other Arista Networks news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,740 shares of company stock valued at $27,551,642. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,825. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

