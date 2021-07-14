Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 389.9% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNRRY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KNRRY stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.