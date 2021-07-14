KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNBE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

