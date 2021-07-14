Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467,400 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises approximately 0.7% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.51% of Equity Residential worth $136,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $91,760.00. Insiders have sold 49,557 shares of company stock worth $3,855,115 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

