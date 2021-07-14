Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBEVF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Koios Beverage has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Koios Beverage alerts:

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.