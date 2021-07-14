Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:KNCRY remained flat at $$8.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

