Konomi Network (KONO) Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $983,096.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.09 or 0.00855038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.