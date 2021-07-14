Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) to post sales of $200.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $203.73 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $170.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $837.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

In other news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,103.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

