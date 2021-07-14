Kryll Achieves Market Cap of $7.37 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $7.37 million and $155,334.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00848902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005369 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

