K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €12.70 ($14.94) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SDF stock opened at €12.14 ($14.28) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.21. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.