K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Trading Up 3.6%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $883.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.00 million.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

