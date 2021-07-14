Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.