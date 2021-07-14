Kusama Price Hits $189.83 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $189.83 or 0.00576884 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $113.91 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00114822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00151773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,054.56 or 1.00451635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00951014 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

