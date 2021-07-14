L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $79.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of LB opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

