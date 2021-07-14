L. Mary Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SWTX traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. 164,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.51. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $13,617,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

