La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

