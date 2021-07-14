Lake Street Capital Boosts Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $113.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of NVMI opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after acquiring an additional 92,547 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,469,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,757,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

