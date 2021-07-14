Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) will announce $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00.

NYSE LRCX opened at $624.67 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

