Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lamb Weston by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of LW opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

