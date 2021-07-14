Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) Shares Down 0%

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.