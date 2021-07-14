Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) to report sales of $120.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $470.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $484.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $535.57 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $551.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Shares of LSCC opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $594,649.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,566 shares of company stock worth $4,940,004.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

