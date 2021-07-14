Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00.

NYSE WSM traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 550,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.83. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

