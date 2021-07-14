LBRY Credits (LBC) Achieves Market Cap of $13.31 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $533,115.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00117870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00152885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.40 or 0.99806372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.00949805 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

