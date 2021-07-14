Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $287,399.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00117972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00151947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,972.27 or 0.99924611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00946987 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

