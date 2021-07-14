Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Trading 2.1% Higher

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.51. 666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.90.

