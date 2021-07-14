Lepricon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $293,004.00 (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Lepricon has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $293,004.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lepricon coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lepricon has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.68 or 0.00862106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Lepricon Coin Profile

L3P is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Lepricon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using US dollars.

