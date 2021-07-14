Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.55 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06). 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.56 ($0.06).

A number of research firms have commented on BAES. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

