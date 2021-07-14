LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.80.

Several research firms recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush increased their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

