Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Shares Up 1.4%

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.88. 23,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 20,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12.

Liberated Syndication Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

