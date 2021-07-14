Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Buys $16,789.08 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $16,789.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 21,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,273. The firm has a market cap of $307.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Limoneira by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Limoneira by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Limoneira by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

