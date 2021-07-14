Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

LECO opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.34. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

