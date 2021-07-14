Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 13.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

