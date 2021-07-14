Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0363 on Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $136.28 million and $32.94 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00851049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,753,636,234 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

