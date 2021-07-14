Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $778.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.81 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

