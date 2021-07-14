LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0147

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $13,467.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

