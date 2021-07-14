Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $312,338.76 and approximately $38,532.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00153678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,825.73 or 1.00085992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.40 or 0.00955562 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

