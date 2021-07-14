Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $8.74 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $130.92 or 0.00398234 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

