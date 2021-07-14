Littelfuse, Inc. (NYSE:LFUS) Director Sells $565,679.40 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NYSE:LFUS) Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40.

Littelfuse stock opened at $250.39 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

