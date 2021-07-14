Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

