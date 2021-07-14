LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.14

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 4210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

