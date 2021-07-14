LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.14

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 4210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.
RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
