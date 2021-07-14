LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Up 27%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) shot up 27% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 13,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 36,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

LiveWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.