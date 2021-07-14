Lobstex Market Cap Tops $1.23 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $722,987.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,226,711 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

