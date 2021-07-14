Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,502.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,962.89 or 0.06039286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00396800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.01407824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00136969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.93 or 0.00608990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00400835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00313417 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.